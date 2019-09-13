Lincoln Police take home the trophy for Battle of the Badges blood drive

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Chief Michael Despain was put to work this morning, cleaning a park shelter after Lincoln Police took home the trophy for the Battle of the Badges blood drive.

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank declared LPD the winners after a summer of blood drives where the public was asked to cast their vote- team red for Lincoln Fire or team blue for Lincoln Police.

200 people donated, and by only three votes, LPD won.

Chief Bliemeister said the competition is fun, but its part of a bigger cause.

"In Lincoln alone we work over 1,000 injury accidents a year and some of those individuals are rushed to emergency rooms and because we have such a great continuum of care, and because of all this hard work behind the scenes and preparation of the Nebraska Community Blood Bank and others, it saves lives," Bliemeister said.

The blood bank said they are still facing a serious blood shortage and that anybody eligible makes a donation. To learn more about donation go to https://www.ncbb.org/