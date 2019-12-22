Lincoln Police use taser on man attempting to run from officers

Lincoln Police were attempting to make contact with a man regarding threatening texts and calls he had allegedly be sending.

An officer found Adam Gilleland, 40, near the 6900 block of Willow Ave. on Saturday morning.

According to LPD, when the officer contacted him as part of the investigation, Gilleland refused to speak to the officer and attempted to run.

During this action he attempted to access an area out of the officer's sight. LPD said that caused concerns he might be attempting to arm himself with a weapon.

The officer deployed his Taser and Gilleland was taken into custody.

After being examined at a local hospital, he was cited and lodged for Terroristic Threats.