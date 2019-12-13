Lincoln Police welcome new police service dog, K9 Eros

There are five members of the Lincoln Police Department that the unique skill set.

They can run, jump and track down suspects faster than any human.

They're police service dogs, and the department just welcomed it's newest K9.

His name, is Eros.

Officer Sam Housh, Eros' handler, and the public service dog spend 24 hours a day together.

From waking up in the morning.

"As soon as he sees me in uniform he knows this is a day he gets to go to work and that's what makes him happiest," Housh said.

To spending the nights helping solve crimes.

"We respond to a lot of in-progress calls, like robberies, burglaries in progress," Housh said.

Eros has been an active member of the canine team for about six months.

The one-year-old Belgian Malinois came from Slovakia, and has been training for the job his entire life.

"He's trained in narcotics detection, tracking and what we call patrol, which is building search and apprehension."

Skills, Housh said are integral to the department.

"They do a job people can't do," Housh said. "That's why we need them."

Housh said it brings a sense of security to the officers, to the public and fulfills Eros' desire to learn and to work.

"They're bred to want to do the job," Housh said.

The feeling, Housh said, is mutual.

"I've always wanted to work with animals," he said. "In policing this is one of the ways you can do that so it's the best of both worlds."

It is important to note that Eros is a working dog, and not a pet.

If you see an officer and a public service dog out in public, Officer Housh said you can ask questions, but requests that you don't approach the dog.