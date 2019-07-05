Lincoln Pools: Safety goals met, but more than 1-in-10 fail inspection

When you head to a city pool, take a dip in your apartment pool, or cool off in a gym pool, you expect the water to be safe. The City of Lincoln does as well.

The City of Lincoln said 87% of pools passed inspections in Fiscal Year 2018 (Source: City of Lincoln / KOLN)

But that's not always the case.

"It's a balancing act to get all the chemicals right," said environmental health specialist Paul Drotzmann.

On any given day, Drotzmann said he'll check six of seven public pools.

He'll check chlorine, pH levels, safety notifications, and anything that might be considered a violation.

"Improper pH - that can maybe affect a swimmers' eyes or cause skin irritation," he said.

10/11 NOW requested the city's records for recent pool testing. The health department handed over a document covering the Fiscal Year 2018 (September 1, 2017 - August 31, 2018).

It lists a total of 655 inspections performed on 243 pools and hot tubs. The passing rate was 87%, which is more than the city's goal. However, it means 13 out of every 100 pools being tested needed to be immediately shut down for some reason or another.

Here are the most popular reasons:

- Pool Disinfectant: 23%

- pH Levels: 19%

- Spa Disinfectant: 17%

- Cyanuric Acid: 12.6%

- Combined Chlorine: 10%

- Other: 7%

- Telephone: 4.2%

- Main Drain: 3.5%

The city requires every pool to be run by a licensed and trained Lincoln Pool Operator. Whether it's a public pool, apartment pool, or gym pool, tests are required at the start of the day and every four hours after opening, according to city health specialists.

This is on top of the random inspections done by city employees.

"The primary reason is to protect the public from waterborne illness," environmental health supervisor Chris Schroeder said.

Schroeder also assured 10/11 that the city diligently tracks cryptosporidium, an illness the CDC has recently warned about that is often contracted in city pools, and assured us that there have been no reported cases in Lincoln.

Schroeder noted that testing levels are the highest they've been in five years.

FY 2014: 74%

FY 2015: 78%

FY 2016: 71%

FY 2017: 71%

FY 2018: 87%

However, compliance measurement rates are also different, noted Schroeder.

Previously, whether a pool was shut down by inspectors or the trained pool operator, it was marked as out-of-compliance. In FY 2018, pools were only considered out-of-compliance if inspectors shut the pool down. If it was shut down by the trained pool operator ahead of time, pools were not counted.

Right now, the city is reaching its goal, said Schroeder.

"We've got the goal of 80-percent and looking at this year's data, 87-percent is good."