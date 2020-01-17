Lincoln Public Schools cancels classes for Friday, January 17

Lincoln Public Schools has cancelled school for Friday, January 17.

Friday is a school closure day, meaning there will be no classes or activities at Lincoln Public Schools.

The 10/11 NOW weather team said 3 to 4 inches of snow is possible in Lincoln on Friday morning. The majority of the snow will fall during the morning commute, making travel difficult for drivers.

LPS officials said the decision to cancel classes during inclement weather is always made in the best interest of safety for students and staff.

The district went on to say, "When LPS makes decisions to close in inclement weather, the school district considers challenging conditions for students and families, as well as potentially hazardous travel conditions, and the ability to clear sidewalks and parking lots at 65 schools and programs."

More information about LPS school closing procedures can be found at lps.org/closings.