Lincoln Public Schools hosts anti-vaping presentation

At Lincoln Public Schools, more than one in four students who were surveyed admitted to using vapor-related products in the last 30 days.

Rebekah Willoughby gives a presentation on the dangers of vaping. (Source: KOLN)

"While that is consistent with the national average, which is 28%, it's still concerning to see," said Rebekah Willoughby, a public health educator with Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department. "It used to be one in five, now it's more than one in four. This problem isn't going away."

LPS says it struggles with keeping kids from vaping, and from keeping them from doing it at school.

Tonight, parents, students and educators from across the district met at Southeast High School to hear from law enforcement officials and health officials on the dangers of using vaping products.

Southeast Principal Brent Toalson said he isn't surprised the use of e-cigarettes and vaping products is on the rise. With how small the devices are, he said they're easy to hide and use, right in the classroom.

"Students can have them in their sleeves for example, or their pockets.," Toalson said. "When staff are not looking it's easy for them to use them and actual blow the vaping smoke back in the sleeve or their hoodie or their coat."

Parents at tonight's presentation say they struggle with knowing when or if their children are using vapor products, because they do not have the distinctive smell that marijuana or combustible cigarettes do, and vape pens can be made to look like USB drives or even highlighters.

Toalson said if a student is caught using a vapor product, they do have to deal with consequences, but in addition to punishment, Toalson said, the district tries to educate the student on the dangers of vaping, and provide resources to try and help the student quit.