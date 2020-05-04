LPS makes summer all online; possible option for the fall

The Lincoln Public School District announced all-summer learning will be online for students. Summer schooling will be available for free for all high school students in Lincoln.

Lincoln students and teachers will work through e-learning for summer school this year.

The summer program will run from June 3 to July 16 using a normal bell schedule and letter grading. LPS Associate Superintendent for Instruction Matt Larson said these things are necessary to keep schools operating as normal as possible.

"Our teachers are, right now, working on how they'll adapt the curriculum," Larson said. "And the programming to make it work in a remote learning environment."

Students will have Chromebooks provided to them by the district. LPS Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel said he's seen a lot of progress in e-learning from students and staff this spring.

"I think a vast majority of our students have gotten 3 hours of work a day," Dr. Joel said. "And teachers are doing a tremendous job connecting with them."

Although e-learning operations are running smoothly, for the most part, according to Dr. Joel, he won't decide for the fall semester at least until June 1. This came after President Donald Trump urged cities to open schools this summer.

"We're going to participate at the level the mayor and the governor want us and were going to make sure we stay safe and sanitary," Dr. Joel said. "We'll be ready to go when we get the green light."

Larson also said the future is uncertain for LPS right now, but the summer program will allow them to adjust if it's needed this fall.

"We will certainly learn from our summer experience," Larson said. "And perhaps have more options available as we go into the fall semester."

LPS said when schools do open back up, it'll be a difficult transition for students. The district said it plans to make adjustments to the pacing and curriculum to allow for a smoother transition so students can remain successful.

