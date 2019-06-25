Lincoln Public Schools moving forward on proposed new high schools

Recommendations released this year show Lincoln Public Schools needs two high schools. To build them, along with other schools, it will take a bond issue close to $300 million dollars.

LPS district building exterior

Wednesday 10/11 learned that the district is discussing a possible bond vote in February of 2020.

The Director of Operations for Lincoln Public Schools, Scott Wieskamp, says that they officially started working on designs for those proposed high schools Tuesday.

Tuesday night the Board of Education approved two bids in the development of the high schools from local construction and engineering firms, to do pre-bond work.

That work includes designing buildings, selecting materials and scheduling for construction.

That work between the two bids will cost about $1 million dollars.

The district says the work done in these eight months, is aimed at saving the tax payers money when the bond issue comes around.

"Designing now versus waiting til a successful bond issue we already have eight or nine months of design work and estimating work ahead of time," said Wieskamp. "That saves us a year, and a year times $100 million dollars at three percent interest, is $3 million dollars."

The district says the two firms, Hausmann Construction and Clark Enersen Partners, will work together throughout the process. Though the district cannot say officially if the two will continue to handle the work if a bond passes, they do say they are interested in keeping continuity in those working on the project.

A district committee recommended in May the two potential high schools go in northwest and extreme southeast Lincoln. Though there is no official locations selected at this time.