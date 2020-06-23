Lincoln Public Schools unveils proposed budget with $11M in cuts

Lincoln Public Schools is giving a first look at its 2020-2021 budget.

LPS says the theme of this budget is uncertainty as it's taking a $20 million hit in state aid and factors like COVID-19 mean overall it's cutting about $11 million to the general fund.

It's a $445 million preliminary budget that shows a continuing trend of declining state aid and more reliance on property taxes.

"We've seen a flattening of our student enrollment and out student needs," said Liz Standish LPS's Associate Superintendent for Business Affairs. "Rising valuations which means state sources would come in and match at a lower level."

The district says the goal is to keep cuts as far away from the classroom. To do so they're eliminating 37 positions.

"It would be an opening or a vacancy or a position that wasn't filled and we have eliminated it from the budget and not filled it," said Standish. "Everyone who works for LPS and if they were in a position that was being eliminated they then had the opportunity to find their best fit in other openings in the school district."

LPS is also pulling from its cash flow, nearly $15 million for this upcoming budget.

They also factored in remote learning.

"The technology plan does stretch the life cycle of our devices," said Standish. "We do have a reduction of technology in this budget but we do feel for this next school year we will be covered for the remote learning need."

LPS will host an in-person budget forum on Wednesday and a Zoom forum on Thursday.