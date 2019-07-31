Lincoln Repair Cafe works to reduce waste, build community

The Lincoln Repair Cafe started in the capital city back in 2012 with an idea to give people a place to get their items fixed for free.

“So many of our costumers are elderly or on a fixed income. A lot of people, if we don’t fix their stuff they will have to do without,” said Larry James, a volunteer.

It’s held once a month at New Visions church at 11th and Garfield. The next cafe is taking place this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

You can bring in items like appliances, toys, stuffed animals, even jewelry.