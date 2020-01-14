Lincoln Salvation Army lights Christmas star after reaching donation goal

The Salvation Army lit its star on its Christmas tree Tuesday after going above and beyond its donation goal this year.

Source: KOLN

The Salvation Army asked for $650,000 last year. As of Tuesday, the organization has raised over $690,000.

This money will go to the families for living costs including utilities, laundry, food and transportation.

The Salvation Army said it also helped families in need to buy Christmas presents.

"We are very thankful to the citizens all around Lancaster County for making a difference in the lives that are less fortunate," said Major Mark Anderson, Salvation army. "..."We are dancing all over the place and we are celebrating the fact that, the citizens across Lincoln have come together and helped the Salvation Army."

"This is a completion of a milestone," said Mark Whitehead of Whitehead Oil Company. "Our goal was $650,000, 690-thousand plus is where were at today. We wanted to commemorate that with the lighting of the star."

The Salvation Army said it's thankful for the help from Whitehead Oil and Home Estates. It is still collecting donations to provide families in need with supplies.