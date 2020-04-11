Lincoln Sports Complex hosts drive-thru egg hunt

With Easter coming up on Sunday, Easter egg hunts are going to look a little different this year. However, one nonprofit is putting their own spin on the Easter tradition.

The Lincoln Sports Complex is usually full of kids playing sports, but on Saturday afternoon it's filled with more than 50 Easter eggs for a drive-thru egg hunt.

"We're just excited to get people out here," said Rachel Culwell of the Lincoln Sports Foundation.

Culwell and her family hid 56 eggs around the complex for the egg hunt.

"It's super exciting because the eggs around here are eggs that have been sent in from kids in the community, so there are all kinds," said Culwell.

The complex is located on N. 70th St.

This is the first time the foundation has tried this. They hope it gives families a good outlet while being stuck at home.

"A lot of things are shut down and not a lot to do, so we wanted to take advantage of some opportunity at least," said Dan Titchener.

There's even "celebrity eggs" from certain Huskers including John Cook and Jordan Larson.

"We can use this to give people a little bit of peace, joy and fun in a time where it's harder to find ways to do that,” said Culwell.

The foundation plans on leaving the eggs up for Easter Sunday.

If the weather isn't nice, it's still an option to celebrate the holiday from the safety of your own car.

