Lincoln Sports Complex partners with Windstream

The developers of the Lincoln Sports Complex announced Thursday a new sponsorship agreement with Windstream.

As part of the agreement, the facility will be named, Kinetic Sports Complex. The five-year sponsorship agreement will begin in 2020, as the complex is prepared to enter its first year.

Still under construction, the project at 150 SW 14th Place is set to be completed by Manzitto in March.

“This is a unique collaboration that brings a lot of excitement, not only for those of us involved in this new youth sports complex, but also for Lincoln,” said Sam Manzitto, Jr, President of Manzitto. “We are building something that will help shape the lives of thousands of kids. Having this sponsorship and support from a major corporation like Windstream represents an opportunity to engage fans and the community in space where they can participate and cheer on teams through a variety of sporting events.

The facility will be home to Supreme Court Basketball and Volleyball Club Nebraska. The Kinetic Sports Complex will host more than 7,500 K-12 athletes annually. In this new site, Supreme Court Basketball will host 15-20 tournaments each year and will have the ability to add more camps and private lessons. Volleyball Club Nebraska will be able to host up to 7 regional and 2 national tournaments every year. The sports facility is 93,500 square feet with eight basketball courts that convert into 12 volleyball courts. Plus, First Pick Performance will operate the 5,000 square foot athletic training center.