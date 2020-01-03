Lincoln Stars game raises money to fight cancer

For many, Friday's Lincoln Stars game is just another game against the stars and Omaha Lancers. But for one Lincoln family, the game means so much more.

Kenzie McCoy was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in August 2014 at three and a half years old. She later died in November of 2017.

"She was a spunky, feisty little girl," said Phil McCoy, Kenzie's dad. "Unfortunately she spent half of her life in and out of the hospital dealing with nurses and the staff, so she was a little more mature than you would expect a 3,4, 5 year old to be."

Friday's hockey game was the backdrop for raising money to fight pediatric cancer and remembering Kenzie's legacy.

"We told ourself we'd never give up and we'd always fight for a cure," Phil said. "We're still fighting for that cure today and that's why we're here."

All the money raised on Friday will be funneled back to an organization called Sammy's Superheroes. It's based out of Columbus and funds pediatric cancer research all across the nation.

Kenzie's parents said the time since her death has been really difficult for them, but they promised themselves they wouldn't stop fighting for a cure. This is just one step on that journey.