Lincoln Stars help donate presents with unique in-game event

The Lincoln Stars partnered with Community Action by asking fans to bring stuffed animals to its game Dec. 14.

Fans didn't have to bring them to a table, but throw them onto the ice after the Stars scored their first goal.

"When the fans come out, they bring not just one teddy bear," said Lori Crockett, the Lincoln Stars' President. "They bring a bag of teddy bears."

The Stars scored its first goal a minute into the second period, that's when fans threw thousands of stuffed animals onto the ice.

"Everyone that's here, they're like can we please go on the ice. Can I help pick up the bears," Crockett said.

The president said the toys must be picked up quickly to avoid any extended delay of game.This means the players are the ones who are able to pick them up.

"A lot of them were doing more of picking up the big giant teddy bears and hugging them and skating them around. They had a little break in the action, a little fun to play with some bears," Crockett said.

Community Action said they are extremely low on presents. They said people who want to donate can do so directly to their store at 210 O Street.