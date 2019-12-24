Lincoln Stars player celebrates Christmas far from home

Winter sports can be difficult because players are often practicing or playing on the holidays.

For one Lincoln Stars player he's trying to make the most of his season and he's no where near home.

However he's found a home away from home in Lincoln.

Travis Treloar is new to Lincoln.

"It's been great so far. I played in Chicago last year," said Travis Treloar.

But he's not new to hockey.

"Started off pretty young my dad played hockey, so I started skating when I was two," said Treloar.

And the 18 year old is more than 4,000 miles away from home for the holidays.

"From Kalamar Sweden, raised in Norway born in Sweden," said Treloar.

However through the Billet Program, where players are placed with local families, Treloar has found a new home.

He was placed with Stars President, Lori Crocker, who decided to become a Billet family after meeting Treloar at summer workouts.

"They definitely become a big part of your life. I'll still have contact with my billet after I move out here because they've just been awesome with me and the support and all that help just makes it easier," said Treloar.

"You really do get to meet some great people, so with Travis' family they are just such an amazing family and they're not from here they're from another country and it's really just a good experience all around for my family," said Lori Crocker Stars President.

"It's huge especially for a young player who is maybe away from home for a first time to have that family environment is something unique that I love about junior hockey," said Cody Chupp Stars Head Coach.

Through 24 games Treloar has 8 goals and 18 assists.

Head Coach Cody Chupp has high praise for his forward.

"He's extremely outgoing. He's a great teammate, and he's one of those guys that you look at and say he wants to be a pro... makes coaching him a pleasure, so we've been really really happy with his performance on the ice off the ice, and I think he's been a huge boost to our line up every single night," said Chupp.

Treloar and the Stars get a 10 day break for the holidays. In that time Travis' family is making the trek from Norway.

"It's a long way for him to travel, so it was just better for the family so they opted to come here, so we're going to have a big Christmas family Christmas day with them," said Crocker.

"It's nice that they can make the trip, and we have a big schedule coming up, so we have five games when they're here, and so it's nice they get to see me play, and I know my family enjoys coming out to the games," said Treloar.

"It's a huge commitment and you think being 17 or 18 years old and saying I'm going to move halfway across the country and spend long periods away from my family is really difficult," said Chupp.

No matter the difficulty Treloar is ability to call the Capital City home.

The Stars also practice on Christmas Day. Their next games are a two game road series in Fargo.

The Stars organization is always looking for new Billet Families. Crocker says some families are hosting anywhere from 1-4 players.

If you're interested there is more information here.

https://www.lincolnstars.com/future