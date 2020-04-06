Lincoln T-shirt company helps support other local businesses

#SupportLocalLNK.That's the hashtag you'll find on the special local Shirts 101 tees. Although this is their specialty, these ones are different.

The operations manager for Shirts 101 said they know first hand how hard things can be for local businesses right now, and they wanted to see what they could do to help others who are in a similar situation.

"We tend to be a business that likes to help the community anyway, and if there are ways to help we will always try," said Amy Homan, Shirts 101. "And it is also a good way to be able to give our employees hours also".

Here's how it works, a person can follow a link to the Shirts 101 website, where they'll see over 15 shirts with local business logos printed on them. Each one is $20, but $8 of that will be going to that business.

"It's another way to support those small businesses that we don't want to be suffering, because we know a lot of people that are suffering," Holman said.

Holman said they started on Friday and have already raised over $500.

One of the designs is from Moran's Liquor. Eric Bahm, Moran's co-owner, said he first saw the Shirts 101 project online. Although they're offering delivery, things aren't easy right now.

"The unknown is the most stressful, things might be OK today but things seemed to be changing hour by hour and now it's day by day, you know, just a lot of stress on us and the employees," Bahm said.

Bahm said he's thankful and ordered a shirt for every employee.

Shirts 101 is also offering three shirts with general messages about Lincoln small businesses and supporting Lincoln. Homan said they'll add any business to the site, they just have to reach out to them.

"They can promote it to their customers, we're promoting it to people, we're offering it to really any local business that wants to join us, whether they're a customer or not," Homan said.

