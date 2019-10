A Lincoln television reporter has been arrested for first-degree sexual assault, according to Lincoln Police.

Zach Worthington, 24, was arrested Thursday morning outside the daily Lincoln Police media briefing around 8:45 a.m.

Worthington has been an employee at KLKN Channel 8 since November 1, 2017.

Worthington is facing charges stemming from a reported sexual assault that took place on or around October 1, 2018, police said.

The investigation had been active for several months.