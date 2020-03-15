Lincoln Tree of Hope and Food Fort work together to get groceries to those in need

The Lincoln Tree of Hope is coordinating with the non-profit The Food Fort to assist in distributing groceries to those in need and during the contravirus shutdown on Sunday.

Volunteers will be collecting bags of food at the Goldenrod Printing located at 2801 Cornhusker Highway from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers are welcome to stop by and assist in stuffing the bus as well as those who have food packages for families to drop off.

Individuals who are unable to drop off at this time/date/location are asked to contact the Tree of Hope at thelincolngivingtree@gmail.com.

The Food Fort will assist in distributing groceries while they are providing hot meals for LPS children. The schedule is 5:30 p.m. serving time at the following locations.

Monday: Clinton

Tuesday: West Lincoln

Wednesday: Saratoga

Kids are not required to be from that school to participate.