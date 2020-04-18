Lincoln Tree of Hope provides option for third-party reporting

Staying at home keeps you safe from the coronavirus, but for some it puts them directly in harm's way.

Lincoln Tree of Hope wanted to help provide a way out of a possibly abusive situation. They created their '911' code; you can message 911 to Lincoln Tree of Hope's Facebook page,

confirm your address, and they will call police and ask for a welfare check.

"I hope nobody has to use it, but if somebody does, I'm glad it's there," said president and founder, Shannon Crellin. "It's terrifying for spouses that are getting abused, or children that look forward to going to school, because they're getting abused. It's an awful thing to think about, I guess that's something that we don't want to think about, but we have to."

Crellin recommends you can delete the message. The Lincoln Tree of Hope will still have access to it.