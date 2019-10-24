Lincoln Veterans Parade set for Nov. 9

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today called on all residents to support the second annual Lincoln Veterans Parade set for Saturday, November 9 in the area around the State Capitol.

Opening ceremonies begin at 2 p.m. on the Capitol’s north steps, and the half-mile parade will move down “K” Street from Lincoln High School to the Capitol. The parade is being organized by the Lincoln Veterans Parade Group, and information is available at lincolnveteransparade.org.

Antonio Marino, Chair of the Lincoln Veterans Parade Group, said this year’s parade honors the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the battle of Normandy. “This is the time to remember and pay tribute to these Veterans along with those many heroes who lost their lives during that summer of 1944,” Marino said.

Marino said the parade includes local and area high school marching bands, floats, vehicles, and military and civic organization. The parade is supported by the City of Lincoln, Executive Travel, Sandhills Global and AseraCare Hospice.

Marino said the group is seeking additional parade units, volunteers, donors and sponsors. More information is available on the website.

The Mayor also encouraged the public to attend the annual Veterans Day program organized by the Advisory Council for the Veterans Memorial Garden. It begins at 11 a.m. Monday, November 11 at the Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.