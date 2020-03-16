Lincoln YMCA facilities close until the end of March

The YMCA announced that all Lincoln YMCA facilities will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17 through March 31 on Monday. All YMCA programming will also be closed through March 31. Participants will be notified with any changes.

According to a press release, the YMCA will continue to monitor the community health situation and, should the facilities need to be closed for a longer period of time, a notification will be placed on this website.

For limited time, individuals can take group exercise classes right in their own home via "Y360: Your Virtual YMCA." Individuals can now find classes on YouTube, with several classes available ranging from eight to thirty minutes. Click here for more details.

CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS

- All YMCA programming will be cancelled between March 17-31. Further communication will be forthcoming with any further changes.

- All before and after school programs are cancelled the week of March 16-20. Information about subsequent weeks will be communicated.

- All preschool programs are cancelled the week of March 16-20. Information about subsequent weeks will be communicated.

- The Copple Family YMCA Under the Big Top Carnival Night scheduled for April 2 has been cancelled.

- The Copple Family YMCA Community Cup Challenge scheduled for May 8 has been postponed until September 18.