Lincoln YMCAs to collect diapers for low-income families

The YMCA of Lincoln is partnering with the Center for People in Need to collect diapers for low-income families during a time when parents need help the most. Four Lincoln YMCA facilities (Cooper YMCA, Copple Family YMCA, Fallbrook YMCA and Northeast YMCA) will serve as drop-off locations for diaper donations throughout the month of April.

"While our facilities are closed we thought this is something we could do to give back and help the community, especially reaching those families who need it most," said JP Lauterbach, YMCA.

To participate, donors can drop their items at any one of four YMCA locations. Each donation point will have bins by their front doors each Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., during the month of April (April 21, 23, 28 and 30). The diapers will be distributed by the Center for People in Need to families most in need of these donations. Please note that there is a more urgent need for larger diaper sizes (4, 5 & 6) but all diaper sizes will be accepted.

Drop-off Locations:

Cooper YMCA – 6767 S. 14th Street

Copple Family YMCA – 8700 Yankee Woods Drive

Fallbrook YMCA – 700 Penrose Drive

Northeast YMCA – 2601 N. 70th Street

“The YMCA has always been a place people can count on during times of uncertainty,” stated Barb Bettin, President and CEO of the YMCA of Lincoln. “Even though our doors are closed, our mission to strengthen the community does not stop and we will continue to do all we can to help ensure that our neighbors don’t have to worry about basic necessities to keep their families healthy and safe. We hope that our members, volunteers and the Lincoln community in general will answer the call to fulfill this great need.”

Recent data reflects that nearly 1 out of 3 American families cannot afford to buy diapers, which leads to health disparities, such as diaper rash, and even child abuse. Infants and toddlers require eight to 12 diapers each day during their first few years and a sufficient supply of diapers can cost families between $70 and $80 per month. The YMCA wants to help ease this burden by encouraging everyone in Lincoln and surrounding communities to consider donating to this cause.

"I know diapers are very expensive so this is way we can help out and help those families that can divert funds to other needed items during this time," Lauterbach said.