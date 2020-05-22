Mayor announces reopening of five pools on June 15

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced on Friday that five public outdoor pools will be opening on Monday, June 15. These include Arnold Heights Swimming Pool in Air Park, Belmont Pool in Northwest Lincoln, Ballard Pool in Northeast Lincoln, Irvingdale Pool in South Lincoln and Woods Memorial Pool in Central Lincoln.

Open swim periods will be 90 minutes long and organized in three daily sessions at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. High-touch areas will be disinfected in-between sessions.

When residents arrive, names, phone numbers and temperatures will be taken in case contact tracing is needed. Pool goers will need to be six feet apart and masks must be worn while waiting. Individuals will need to wash in their swimsuits with soap before entering the pool deck.

Evening family swim sessions will be available each week at each pool. Learn-to-swim programs may be allowed in July. Evening water-fitness classes will be available in the summer.

Local swim and dive clubs will be able to look for time for practices and conditioning will be posted in the morning at Woods Pool. Parks and Recreation is currently examining USA Swimming and Diving recommendations for local and state guidelines.

Pools will not be available for private events this year.