Lincoln businesses celebrate St. Patrick's Day differently

St. Patrick's day is typically a big day for bars and restaurants, but with a 10-person max, businesses like Brewsky's are getting creative.

(Source: KOLN).

Empty tables and chairs should have been filled with people wearing green celebrating the holiday.

The bars and restaurants were open, but not in the way they expected to be.

"We were hoping to serve more green beer and corned beef and cabbage than we have so far," said David Wacker, general manager at Brewsky's North.

Wacker said right now, the only way they can make a profit is by providing carryout and delivery. But unfortunately, that doesn't require a full staff.

"Honestly, this is one of the hardest things I have had to do in my life, essentially telling people, I don't have any hours for them," Wacker said.

1867 Bar is not open and the owner doesn't know when they will re-open, but they're doing what they can to try and make at least a little bit of money, offering alcohol delivery.

"It's just a source of income, we are not able to be open so we have to think of other options to get bills paid, my employees paid and to pay rent," said Kelsey Sanders, owner of 1867 Bar.

Sanders said they don't do off-sale that much normally, but when times get hard you have to get creative. They'll be delivering with the price of the alcohol and a $5 fee. The two businesses said they're thankful for the support and encourage people to help all businesses right now as they can.

"The support from family, friends, and strangers has made it so so much easier," said Sanders

"We've met a lot of these people, they're good people, we encourage business to all of the other restaurants also," Said Wacker

Brewsky's and 1867 Bar will continue to offer delivery options every day for as long as they can. One thing you can do, even if you don't want to go out, is to try buying gift cards from local businesses.