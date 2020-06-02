Some local bars reopening at 50 percent capacity

Lancaster County took its second step to reopen businesses as phase two of the governor's reopening plan is now on day two.

Bars and wedding venues can open back up with up to 50 percent capacity but with a curfew in Lincoln, many had to wait even longer.

Bars and breweries like Backswing Brewing in Lincoln are celebrating their first full day open in over ten weeks.

The beer is flowing and that neighborhood bar feeling is returning just with a social distancing twist.

"It feels good to be back at Backswing," said Jason Beck a bargoer.

Cory Sinclair is one of the owners of Backswing Brewing Company.

He says yesterday they had about 10 people come through but Tuesday night feels more normal.

"It was great just having people back in," said Sinclair. "Being able to talk to them for more than 30 seconds while they were getting some takeout beer."

Sinclair says during the time their taproom was closed the community support was incredible.

"People were stopping by just to buy six-packs and buy beer and to spend some money," said Sinclair.

Backswing has a temporary capacity of 27 people. They say they're lucky to have room to move tables into their actual brewery space to keep that six-foot distance.

"We've got a mixture of tables and stuff around so we can keep people spread apart as far as possible," said Sinclair. "We've got plenty of space in here."

For those who are wondering a Backswing staple, music bingo should be back in a smaller form starting tomorrow.

"Get here early," said Sinclair. "I'm not anticipating us being overly busy because I think there's a lot of people who are still not going to be going out."

Sinclair says moving forward they're hoping to work with the city to extend their patio space to hopefully have more people later on in the summer.