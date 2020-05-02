Lincoln-based company helps to combat COVID-19

The race is on to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus and one Lincoln-based company is helping out trying to figure out how to put a stop to COVID-19.

It's all happening on Innovation Campus. Adjuvance Technologies is working on the development of the coronavirus vaccine. Their goal is to make the shot more effective and save more lives.

What they're developing inside their lab is an adjuvant. Among many "pros" of using and adjuvant, it helps dilute the amount of vaccine needed to be efficient.

"It helps support the immune response to the vaccine. It makes the vaccine better," said Dr. Tyler Martin, CEO of Adjuvance Technologies. "We enable the immune system to better respond to the target of the vaccine."

Right now the National Institute of Health and the National Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases are chasing down several leads to see what might make the best vaccine, one of which includes Adjuvance.

"We're all running as fast as we can to see how can we help?" said Dr. Martin.

The goal? NIH asked Adjuvance to manufacture 1 million doses of their adjuvant by the end of 2020.

"Then they asked us how fast we could make 100 million doses," said Dr. Martin. "We think we could make 100 million doses by the end of the third quarter 2021."

Adjuvance is now a part of the global scientific effort against coronavirus. Said Martin:

"We're in the business of trying to protect people's well-being. We pray for that for everyone."

Adjuvance was working on an adjuvant for the flu when they had to shift gears. While they don't have to restructure the adjuvant to fit the coronavirus, they do have start producing more. Said Martin:

"Most people don't design their manufacturing scheme to make 100 million doses of anything."

Now, they're working every day to put a stop to this virus.

"We really need everybody to jump in and do what they can. This is a big problem that requires collaborative solutions."

Dr. Martin said the best case scenario for everyone here is to develop a fast vaccine so they can treat as many people as possible as quickly as possible.