Lincoln boy not expected to recover after near-drowning

A 2-year-old Lincoln boy, found in a pool Sunday night, is not expected to survive his injuries. According to a post from the Kayson's GoFundMe website, Kayson's MRI came back and his injuries were too much for his body to heal from.

The family hopes to make Kayson as comfortable as possible until he passes on.

Kayson was flown to Omaha Children's Hospital after the near-drowning near 32nd and Potter. Adults at the home reported Kayson had not been seen for a couple of minutes. He was found unconscious in the home's pool.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by family, Kayson’s mom, dad, and sister are staying by his side. Money raised through the page will allow them to stay with Kayson without financial worry.