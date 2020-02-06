Lincoln business 'The Music Bingo People' looks to expand on success

Elliott Piper has built a business doing what he loves... Music bingo.

"Being in the military, you meet all kinds of people and travel the world," Piper said. "Music bingo is really big in Europe and in Canada."

Now, music bingo is big in the Cornhusker state.

At least four or five nights a week, Piper is traveling, doing music bingo gigs.

The game in simple. Piper plays 30 seconds of a song, and if you have that song written on your bingo card, you mark it off. Get five in a row, and you win a prize.

"I want people to use Shazam or SoundHound or whatever they need to to name the song," Piper said. "There's no cheating. This is just about listening to good music and having fun."

At a music bingo event, you will hear anything from country, to oldies to classic rock.

"It's a great way to listen to 70s, 80s, 90s music that I grew up with and then my daughter gets to enjoy, she loves the same type of music," said Darrel Hopkins, who plays music bingo regularly.

It started out as a hobby, once a week at Backswing Brewery in Lincoln.

"I was positive this would go for six months and that I should do it as much as I can and in six months this thing is going to blow over," Piper said.

But six months came and went, but music bingo continued to grow in popularity.

"I was doing this four or five times a week, but I was also working a regular job here in Lincoln," Piper said. "Eventually I had to quit my job and the Music Bingo Guy has been my full time job for about a year and a half now."

Backswing Brewery said music bingo has been a great weekly event for their bar.

"Wednesdays at a bar can be really awful, but Elliott comes in and puts on a show, so we have a really great time," said Sam Gotschall, taproom manager for Backswing.

As the Music Bingo Guy, Piper said he saw a lot of success, but now, he's become so in demand at bars, nursing homes, parties and school events that he has to expand his business.

"We currently have six emcees, and we are playing everywhere, so Omaha, Lincoln, we're in Louisville, Beatrice, really anywhere we can play," Piper said.

He's even had to change the name of his business from the Music Bingo Guy to the Music Bingo People.

Piper is hoping to expand even more, and hire several new emcees.

"We really think broadcast students and drama students would make good candidates," Piper said. "Anyone who is a performer or wants to be a performer, that's what we do and that's what really makes it fun."

If you are interested in applying, you can find more information here.

To find a Music Bingo People event near you, click here.