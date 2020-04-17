Lincoln business owner Jacob Campbell running for state senate seat

The following responses have not been edited.

Name (also include name you’d prefer to be called): Jacob Campbell

Preferred political party: Republican

Current or most recent profession: Business Owner. Legislative Aide – Nebraska State Legislature.

Tell us a little about yourself

I’ve lived in Nebraska my entire life, graduated from Bertrand High School, received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, and earned a Master's Degree from the University of Nebraska – Omaha. I am a military veteran, a former child abuse investigator, and a small business owner with a unique understanding of the issues facing our urban and rural residents alike.

Why are you running for this office?

Simply because the decisions made by our state senators matter so much. I’ve seen the impact of good leadership, and I’ve seen the effects of bad leadership. Voting in our unicameral has serious consequences and the people of our state deserve leaders who take that role seriously and understand the issues impacting our entire state. After growing up in Bertrand, a small farm town in south-central Nebraska, and living in Lincoln since, I know I can help bridge the urban v rural divide that plagues our legislature.

Do you support the actions taken by federal, state and local government officials to combat the spread of COVID-19? What, if any, changes would you propose?

Of course I do. This is a serious threat to the life and livelihood of all Americans. Our state and local leaders have rightly taken appropriate measures to mitigate the impact of the virus on our lives in the short and long term. We’ve learned the value of the University of Nebraska and its experts in infectious diseases. We need to take their advice and better prepare for crises like this in the future.

What is your message to the people of this district and all Nebraskans during this time of crisis?

Continue to be resilient. I’m inspired by the toughness and grit of Nebraskans during times of adversity. Try to find small ways to encourage and reward yourself throughout the day. Pick up your phone and call your parents – don’t text them. Call your brothers, sisters, grandkids, friends from high school, or your neighbor down the street you’ve never met. We need to maintain some sort of relational connection in the time of social distancing and self-isolation.

How will you support the economy now and after social distancing requirements end?

Nebraska needed tax reform before the onset of COVID-19, and it will need tax reform even more afterward. We need to focus on supporting local, Nebraska businesses in our state right now and ensure they stay open after social distancing. We then need to support new businesses and entrepreneurs who have the right ideas and the drive to make them happen but lack the necessary resources. It shouldn’t take a pandemic to roll back government regulation on our economy.

What other issues facing voters are most important to you as a candidate?

Supporting families, reforming our tax structure and investing in education are three of my top priorities as your senator. Our current tax structure (written in 1967) and our current school funding model (TEEOSA) are badly in need of reform. Through comprehensive tax reform, we can allow more Nebraskans to keep more of their hard-earned money and actually increase funding for education By focusing support on Nebraska families first, we can then positively impact all other areas of life.

Why do you consider yourself the best person to address the needs of voters in your legislative district?

I’ve lived in Nebraska my entire life and understand our issues. Many in Legislative District 29 still care about their hometowns and their family farms. My family still lives in my hometown of Bertrand, Nebraska, so I can tell you, I do too. My family understands the meaning of public service as my wife and I have a combined 14 years of military service, my father and brother were both volunteer firefighters, and my mother has worked for Bertrand Community Schools for over 25 years. I was the first in my family to attend college, earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Nebraska – Omaha, own a business right here in Lincoln, and have spent years volunteering in the community. I’ve experienced many of the same challenges voters in LD29 have regardless of socioeconomic status.

How has your experience prepared you for this job?

The job of a state senator should be about public service. It’s not something anyone should do because they have extra time on their hands, are driven by special interests, or desire the position for personal pride. It’s about serving the people. My experiences as a military veteran, first-generation college student, child abuse investigator, teacher, business owner, and lifelong Nebraskan have given me a unique combination of experiences that inform my decision making.

What separates you from your primary challenger(s)? What about your potential general election challenger?

My experience, my education, my understanding of our legislature, and my experiences with the issues facing Nebraskans. I’m driven by service to the public and have spent my entire life gaining the experience and education necessary to make thoughtful, well-reasoned decisions that consider the impact they’ll have on every Nebraskan. I’ve worked on Nebraska farms and ranches, in small-town grocery stores, and visited nearly every high school in the eastern part of the state. That’s a broad perspective that no one else in this field has.

Is there any other message, statement or concern you’d like to address?

I would appreciate your vote in this primary election. If you have any questions at all, contact me. Stay safe and stay healthy. We need you.

