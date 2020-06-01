Lincoln businesses close early Monday for curfew

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Monday that she has issued an Emergency Declaration that will implement a curfew for all Lincoln residents from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

(PxHere)

In response, local businesses have decided to close their doors early.

Here's a list of businesses that have decided to close early:

- Target at 333 N 48th St, closed at 5 pm

- Hy Vee at 5020 N 27th St, closing at 8:30 pm

- Walmart at 4700 N 27th St, closed at 4 pm

- Walmart at 2500 Jamie Ln, closed at 4 pm

- Walmart at 3400 N 85th St, closed at 5 pm

- All Lincoln Super Saver locations will close at 9 pm

- All Russ's Market locations will close at 9 pm

This is not a comprehensive list. Check with your specific store on their hours for tonight.

