Lincoln businesses feeling the impact of Covid-19

St. Patrick's Day 2020 will be the first time in six years that McKinney's Irish Pub in the Haymarket won't celebrate with it's St. Patrick's Day Block Party. This follows guidelines to limit group sizes due to Covid-19.

On St. Patrick's Day, you would normally see part of 8th Street blocked off, but because of the spread of the Coronavirus, that's no longer happening. (SOURCE: KOLN)

McKinney's is only one of many small businesses in downtown Lincoln who won't feel the luck of the Irish anytime soon.

Every year on St. Patrick's Day, hundreds of people gather in front of McKinney's Irish Pub to dance, drink, and even participate in a Lucky Charms eating contest.

When 10/11 spoke to owners, they told us St. Patrick's Day is usually their busiest day of the year. In 2020, they could see a loss of thousands of dollars due to the cancellation of their event, but one thing they won't do is give up.

"That's what we have to do at this point in time. It's not just us, everybody has to work together. These are historical times we're living in, and we need to adjust accordingly," co-owner of McKinney's Irish Pub Joel Schossow tells us.

One of the main things owners are concerned about are their employees who get paid mostly in tips. "The people who work here is what I'm more worried about. The people that have their job here to pay rent, buy food, make a car payment, they're missing out on it as well," says Schossow.

Owners tell 10/11 it'll be a challenge, but they'll do whatever it takes to make sure their employees stay paid and keep their jobs.

McKinney's owners did have a celebration the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day and say it was a good turnout. On the big holiday itself, McKinney's will open at 9 a.m. but will adhere to new precautions, letting only a few people in at a time.

Restaurants across the country, state, and in Lincoln are working hard to adjust their business models to comply with new public gathering recommendations and help stop the spread of Coronavirus. That's exactly why you won't see hundreds of people gathered outside McKinney's Irish Pub for their Annual St. Patrick's Day Block Party. This pub, like many other small businesses are doing what they have to in order to keep customers and staff safe.

Leading up to St. Patrick's Day, owners of McKinney's tell 10/11 they've stocked up three to four times more than their normal inventory. Unfortunately, most of it will now have to go to waste.

Not only will the pub see a tremendous impact on St. Patrick's Day, but owners say it'll continue for a while, due to the cancellation of all sporting events and concerts nearby at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"I've already had talks with our leasing company. They've said we need to adjust, and we'll work with people. I think as a community, people will come together and find a way to make it work," co-owner Schossow says.

Disappointed is the word owners used to describe how they're feeling right now, not only for their staff, but also for the people of Lincoln who look forward to celebrating St. Patrick's Day every year at McKinney's.

Owners tell me the next few months or so will be hard for them as a small business, but they're ready to take action to keep their business afloat.