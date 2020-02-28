Lincoln businesses gear up for spring and summer seasons

For most people, the warm weather is the key to a great weekend. For local businesses, warm weather adds up to some serious dollars to get a jump start on a busy season.

"We just cut our greens this morning," said Keith Mergenthal, Assistant pro at Holmes Golf Course. "You don't cut greens in February. That's just a huge thing for the economic impact of all of this."

As it warms up, courses in Lincoln are seeing more and more golfers. In January Holmes Course was up 103 percent from last year. And February numbers are looking good too.

"200 rounds last Saturday, and we're expecting the same this Saturday," Mergenthal said. "That's a significant number when it comes to not having anybody out here last year."

With all those people hitting the links, that means Holmes is also looking for some seasonal staff.

"We're looking to hire roughly about 12 as far as our bar staff and anywhere from five to seven as far as the golf shop staff," said Mergenthal said.

For Lincoln bike shop, Salty Dog Cyclery, this transition into spring is crucial for business.

"We did about $1500 more this February than last year, just because the weather has been so nice," said Kevin Schinck, owner of Salty Dog Cyclery.

Winter at Salty Dog Cyclery usually means only a couple of people coming in per day. But according to data from Salty Dog, that warm weather is translating to dollars.

"Because it's starting to get nicer and nicer, people are starting to get spring fever, so we're starting to sell a bike a day," Schinck said.

Both Keith and Kevin said their off-season preparation is being put to the test.

There's a golf tournament at Holmes Lake on Saturday, and the Salty Dog Cyclery is open on Saturday, so those two will be working hard to make sure everyone is enjoying the warm weather.