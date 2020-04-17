Lincoln businesses see rise in customers during Coronavirus pandemic

Meier's Cork and Bottle has been a Lincoln staple since 1965, and their owner said the Coronavirus isn't going to close them down.

"We're extremely blessed that our doors are open," Kevin Meier said.

He said they have taken a financial loss because of event cancellations, but with that has come an increase in retail customers.

"People can't go to bars, restaurants, breweries, a lot of those people who would normally be spread out through a lot of places now have to focus on what is open, and that's retail," Meier said.

They're not the only ones.

Oak Creek Plants and Flowers, too lost event clients, but have gotten more floral orders than expected.

"People not being able to physically be together, it's a good way to show your love for somebody is to send them flowers," Evan Christensen, with Oak Creek said.

He said the Easter rush was unexpected, and did big things for their business.

"Made me feel like things were normal because we were rushing around trying to get out as many arrangements as I could," Christensen said.

Meier and Christensen said they wouldn't be in this position if it weren't for the Lincoln community, and they're grateful.

"We thank our lucky stars that we're in a more fortunate position because there's a lot of places that aren't," Meier said.

Both businesses are offering curbside pick-up and delivery.