Lincoln car dealership adjusts to COVID-19 with new services and requirements

Many business in Lincoln, including car dealerships, have had to change the way they operate because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dealerships say they're going above and beyond to make sure their employees and customers stay safe.

One of those dealerships is Mike Anderson Auto Group. They're often pretty busy. In the service department alone, mechanics can deal with over 1,200 different vehicles per month. Now with COVID-19, the dealership is taking extra precaution, including when it comes to sales and test drives.

Owner Mike Anderson tells 10/11 key fobs for vehicles are receiving extra sanitization. All vehicles will be returned to customers with plastic placed on touch points after they've been sanitized.

If someone would like to test drive a vehicle, staff is allowing people to do so by bringing the vehicle straight to their home. The company is also providing customers with digital walk around tours of vehicles they may be interested in purchasing.

"The last thing we want to do is send out a notice to our customers saying, 'Hey, somebody is sick and you might have been here during that time.' That's the last thing we want to happen," Anderson says.

Staff is required to sanitize all commonly touched parts of each vehicle with CDC approved cleaners. This includes wiping all steering wheels, gear shifters, knobs, buttons, and door handles. For customers who feel unsafe coming into the dealership itself, the staff is now offering at-home vehicle pick-up and drop-off services.

In addition to what the Anderson Auto Group is doing for their customers, they're lending a helping hand to Lincoln restaurants. The company is now using take-out receipts to price match up to $1,000 off of a vehicle purchase.

Anderson tells 10/11 people still walk through the dealership's doors everyday, and staff there continue deep cleaning and social distancing, not only for customers but also fellow employees.

To keep workers safe during this time, staff is now splitting shifts, allowing a certain amount of people in the building at a time.

Workers who are not in the building are working remotely from home. If employees wish to stay home to self-quarantine or do get sick, they've been given extra paid time off days.

Anderson says the last thing he wants to do right now is to let any of his employees go without a job. "We're fortunate to still be open and doing business. Even though our business has declined, the fact that we've put people in shifts, everybody is still saying busy. So, even though I might have less people here, my business is down, but people are staying busy," says Anderson.

Anderson tells 10/11 he has seen small drops in sales, the body shop, and service department but says it could be much worse.

By expanding some of their services to pick-up and delivery to customer's homes, they've been able to keep all of their employees with work.

By doing work from home, Anderson tells 10/11 his employees can focus more on their customer service.