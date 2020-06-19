Lincoln celebrates Juneteenth

Hundreds of people gathered at Lincoln's Indian Center Friday to celebrate June 19, better known as Juneteenth.

Juneteenth isn't the day slaves were legally freed, but it's when the news that Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation finally made its way to Texas, and the last slaves were freed.

People who attended Friday's event say it's a celebration, but also a reflection of how far the United States has come, and how far we still have to go.

For many in Lincoln, and across the country, June 19 is more than just a day on the calendar.

"Juneteenth is a great day that we come together to celebrate," said Darwin Archie, who helped organize the event in Lincoln. "It's the day of true independence. It's the day the last slave was freed."

For many, Juneteenth is a holiday.

"Black history is our history," said Marla Styles, who performed at the event. "It's American history. The good, the bad, but also the victories and the triumphs that come with it and it's something worth being recognized."

Lincoln's event was headed by a college student, Jaylen Cook-Gibson. Event organizers say it is a special day for the black community, but it isn't just African-Americans who need to celebrate.

"People are starting to wake up, and hopefully we continue to stay woke after this," Archie said. "I would love for everybody to understand and come together."

Cities across the country are still trying to tackle racism, 155 years after the first Juneteenth. People who attended Friday's event says what needs to happen most is people need to listen.

"I think every single one of us has that room, particularly those of us who are white, to slow down at this time and not to act right away, but slow down and try to really listen to the voices of our African American brothers and sisters that are trying," said Al Dumity, who attended the event. "They're trying to be open and vulnerable and tell us what they need and we need to hear them."

Archie says the main takeaway of Friday is that the work is not done. There's still a long way to go.

"There's no sense of freedom if not everybody is free," Archie said.

Several people at the Juneteenth rally say they hope the event will continue to gain recognition, more people will start celebrating, and one day, it will be a federal holiday.

