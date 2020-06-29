Church in southeast Lincoln holds drive-thru prayer event

Like many other church congregations, places of worship in Lincoln turning to online services amid the coronavirus. Some are creating new ways to keep the community involved and offer support during hard times.

Pastor Marcus Larivaux has spent the past two years leading the congregation at Allon Chapel in Lincoln. He tells 10/11 he couldn't be more proud to pastor a church filled with love and passion.

This weekend, people in the community were able to experience that first hand without stepping foot out of their cars.

"People drive through to get their food. People drive through to get healthcare. Well, we can drive through to get spiritual care as well," says Pastor Larivaux.

Members of Allon Chapel in southeast Lincoln worshiping, holding a drive-thru prayer event.

"For us to be together, for us to support each other, to love each other, to be a community together, even while we're being safe together."

Prayer leaders making sure to wear masks and people staying in their cars.

"While it is our health leaders' responsibility to keep us safe, it's our churches' responsibility to do ministry during this time."

Pastor Larivaux tells 10/11 right now is the perfect time for churches to come together and stand with the community.

"People have been out protesting. People have been out getting their messages across. Well, we have a message that we want to get across as well, and that's the message of love."

For more than 72 years, Allon Chapel has historically been a Black church, but now, diversity is clearly seen within its members.

"It has always been open to all people of all communities of all races of all genders, of all social classes. All are invited and welcome to be a part of our church."

While much of the world continues to change, the mission at Allon Chapel remains the same.

"If we can make a difference and spread some positivity and spread some love and give somebody a little bit of hope, it is worth it."

Reaching out to the community is nothing new to Allon Chapel. Every Sunday at 3 p.m., they partner with the Good Neighbor Community Center and hand out free groceries and hot meals.

