Lincoln church vandalized for second time in two months

Lincoln Police are looking for those responsible for throwing cinder blocks and landscaping rocks through the glass pane windows of a local church.

LPD said the vandalism took place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 640 N 56th Street overnight on Sunday into Monday.

Police said pieces of cinder block and landscaping rock were found inside the church, and three glass pane windows were broken.

Between damage to the windows, doors, and the three panes of glass, the damage is estimated at around $3,000.

Police said nothing was missing from the church.

A similar incident, where a glass door and window were broken out by bricks, took place at the church on November 17.

