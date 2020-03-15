Lincoln churches alter service schedule amid COVID-19 outbreak

With COVID-19 spreading throughout the U.S., Lincoln churches are changing their service schedule. One of those churches is First Presbyterian Church off of S. 17th St. in Lincoln.

Source: (KOLN)

It decided to hold only one service in person, saying this will help the people it serves better to avoid COVID-19.

"We decided at this moment that we would cancel our early service and our Sunday School," pastor Dr. Sue Coller said, "But still have this service because we felt like our congregation needed an opportunity to gather before possibly not meeting for several weeks."

Coller said many people within the church were hesitant about having an in-person service, but many were happy they were able to do so. The goal is to have in-person services until the Health Department decides to limit the size of public gatherings.