Lincoln city crews stop wastewater sewer line overflow

The Wastewater Division of the City Transportation and Utilities Department on Tuesday removed a blockage in a sanitary sewer line that led to an overflow and release of wastewater from a manhole near the intersection of North Cotner Boulevard and Vine Street. The overflow occurred in the parking lot of the Chateau La Fleur Apartments, 6100 Vine St. According to the City, the wastewater exited a private manhole and ran across the parking lot into a storm inlet and then into Dead Man’s Run. The cause of the stoppage as not been determined.

Wastewater received a report of the overflow Tuesday around 5 p.m. City crews immediately began work to contain and stop the overflow and remove the obstruction in the line. The volume of the overflow was estimated at about 1,000 gallons. Crews cleaned the spill by rinsing the pavement with water and vacuuming the liquid, followed by spraying diluted bleach solution on the affected areas.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department was informed about the stoppage and sent their staff to assist with the cleanup.