Lincoln cleans up damage after Saturday's protests and riots

Police and business owners are currently assessing damage from Saturday night's protests and riots. While parts of Lincoln saw peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd, other parts experienced damage from riots, angered protesters and third-parities who took advantage of the crowds to cause mayhem.

While Lincoln Police are still collecting data on all of the damage caused, one of the worst hit areas seems to be the Lincoln Mall area, which had at least eight different vandalism reports.

LPD is expected to release a full report on damages sometime Sunday evening/ Monday morning, depending on the events of the day.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will have a news conference to discuss Saturday’s protests at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 31.

