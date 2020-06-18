Lincoln cleans up debris after afternoon storm

Across the capital city, people are picking up tree limbs and cleaning up debris after a storm made its way through southeast Nebraska Thursday afternoon.

People across Lincoln are cleaning up debris after a storm moved through Thursday afternoon. (Source: KOLN)

The hardest hit area appears to be the northeast part of town.

"We've gotten a lot of calls tonight about 78th and Holdredge to 73rd and Havelock, which seems to be where most of the damage was," said Eddie Lankas, an arborist with Blue Ox Tree Services.

LeAnne Rutt is just one of many with limbs down in her yard.

"I was at work down in my room in the basement between 2 and 3:30 and I didn't even know anything was happening," Rutt said.

Rutt says she got extremely lucky. The large branch missed her house, her garden, and even her mailbox. It landed squarely on the sidewalk.

"I just said, 'Thanks God! That's really sweet,'" she said.

Lankas said he didn't expect to see damage like this.

"We have already had three other wind storms that we're still working to clean up from," Lankas said. "And out of the blue, this hits us. It will definitely extend the catch up."

Lankas said the company is still getting calls about damage from a week to ten days ago. He expects to receive calls about Thursday's damage for a few weeks into the future.

"We've been working 6 days a week and I anticipate that's going to occur perhaps throughout the summer into the fall," Lankas said.

If a tree lands between the sidewalk and the road, Lankas said people may be able to have the city come remove it. Rutt said she thinks she may fall into that category, but if not, she jokes she will put her son to work sawing the limbs and clearing them from her yard.

Lankas said the biggest lesson he wants people to take away from Thursday's storm is to keep trees well-maintained and trimmed, because he said they look better and it reduces the likelihood one will end up on your roof.