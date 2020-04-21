Lincoln clothing boutique is feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

Bars and restaurants in Lincoln continue working hard to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, and other businesses, like clothing stores, say they are feeling the impact as well.

On a typical weekend, The Nines clothing boutique in Fallbrook could see between 150 and 200 people walk into the store. The store's owner tells 10/11 Now this past weekend, only one person came in to shop.

During the five and a half years The Nines boutique has been open, owner Kathy Hagge tells 10/11 she never saw extreme hard times like these coming. She says she understands her store is in no way essential right now, but tells us she doesn't know if her shop will survive this pandemic.

"This came so fast. I mean so fast. There was no time to prepare, and that's what makes it different than any other hurdle we've had," says Hagge.

Her biggest fear is that she's unsure if they will be able to keep their doors open once it's all over.

"I don't think we will bounce back as perhaps some other industries will just because we're just so unnecessary. I hate to say that, but unfortunately, it's a reality. If I have to pick between paying my water bill and buying a pair of new jeans, my water bill is going to win," Hagge says.

Hagge tells us she's worried her shop won't sell its spring inventory to build revenue in order purchase inventory for the fall. She says she's applied for multiple loans to help small businesses like her boutique but has not received any financial help yet.

Many other non-essential small businesses across the state have had to close their doors due to COVID-19 concerns. Many have also turned to online-only services, but The Nines boutique feels like they don't have many options left.

Owner Kathy Hagge now describes the area around her shop in Fallbrook as a ghost town.

Since the coronavirus pandemic first began affecting small businesses, The Nines boutique has seen a 95% drop in revenue.

Between graduations, Mother's day and concerts in Lincoln, The Nines would typically see hundreds of people a weekend this time of year. With all of those events being canceled or postponed, it's causing the business to be at a stand-still.

Owner Kathy Hagge says her shop is trying new business methods like delivery and promoting gift cards, but she says it's just not enough to keep business flowing.

Hagge tells us, "Things were just going amazing, and then, boom. In less than a week, you go from sitting on top of the world to, 'Oh my gosh. What the heck are we going to do now?'"

Hagge says because the boutique has upped their online presence, she's been able to keep all of her employees on staff.

She tells 10/11 at this point, her boutique has tried every avenue to stay in business, but the only thing left to do is wait and see what happens after the pandemic ends.

Hagge says she's grateful to have received an extension on her lease from the boutique's leasing company but hopes The Nines can pull through and stay open when things return to normal.

Right now, The Nines boutique is delivering orders within Lincoln city limits. The shop is also allowing customers to try on clothes from the comfort of their homes before making any purchases.

If you'd like to support The Nines, you can visit their website.