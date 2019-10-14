Lincoln community helps woman's birthday wish come true

For one Lincoln woman's birthday, she didn't ask for anything for herself.

Instead Mindy Diller, wishing to make Lincoln women's lives easier, asked for the community to donate feminine hygiene products.

"Feminine hygiene products are expensive and needed, and it's something that women shouldn't have to make a choice, to choose to pay for food for a week or pay for things their daughters really need," Diller said.

Her goal of 4,000, to celebrate her 40th birthday, was quickly met.

"I packed them up over the weekend and I knew there was a lot, but when you look at this it really looks like a lot," Mindy Diller said.

She said she has more than 19,000 pads, tampons and more.

"It's great to see that the people who live in Lincoln wanted to do something and thought this was a big deal too," Diller said.

Mindy is going to drop the products off at Voices of Hope, Matt Talbot's Kitchen and Outreach, St. Monica's and The Gathering Place later this week.

While her birthday has passed, she will still accept donations.

You can drop supplies off at her home at 4640 Sumner Street.

