Lincoln company Hurrdat to take over day-to-day operations of The Railyard

A new company will be managing the day-to-day operations of The Railyard in the Haymarket in Lincoln, according to a release sent Thursday.

According to WRK Real Estate, operator of The Railyard, Hurrdat, a Lincoln-based management company, will manage the day-to-day operations of the entertainment district.

According to the release, as of this month, Hurrdat, in conjunction with its sister company Hail Varsity, will take over as operations manager for The Railyard, working to schedule and promote community and gameday events with the businesses located in the entertainment district.

Hurrdat will manage the business operations of the facility, coordinate scheduling of and planning for events, and oversee daily operations.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to take a direct role in shaping the future of The Railyard,” said Chris Gorman, Director of Operations and Sports Marketing for Hurrdat. “Being a company born and bred in Lincoln with offices in The Railyard, we at Hurrdat know first-hand the value this area brings to Lincoln and have a vested interest in ensuring its continued success as a hub of community activity,” Gorman continued.

“This new partnership gives The Railyard a tremendous opportunity with respect to how it serves not only the West Haymarket area but the Lincoln community as a whole,” said Will Scott, Co-Owner of WRK Real Estate. According to Mr. Scott, “Hurrdat will provide us an opportunity to grow and expand the different types of events we host and will bring a fresh and innovative perspective to the future of The Railyard”.

The Railyard opened in the Fall of 2013.

Hurrdat was established in Lincoln in 2010, with its offices now located on the second floor of The Railyard.

