Lincoln company developing surgical robots to help patients

Virtual Incision, located on Innovation Campus, is developing a new surgical robot that will allow surgeons to perform a surgery while only making small incisions.

Virtual Incision is creating a technology to help surgeons and patients in surgery.

The technology is being developed by Virtual Incision co-founder Shane Farritor. He has worked in robotics for 20 years and said this technology will allow doctors to easily maneuver during surgery.

"The robot doesn't do anything on its own. The surgeon controls the device and its just like a remote control car. The surgeon tells it everything it should do," he said.

The company recently received $20 million, allowing it to fund clinical studies and get FDA approval to sell its product. It is also getting sponsorship from the U.S. Army and NASA.

"This is pretty advanced technology and we think it could have a major impact on the way surgery is performed," Farritor said.

CHI Health St. Elizabeth Director of Surgical Services Kirt Maxwell said new technological innovations to surgery is something that benefits its patients.

"Those incisions are where the recovery can either be short or long," Maxwell said.

CHI Health St. Elizabeth currently uses a surgical robot for abdominal surgeries called daVinci Surgical System.

Virtual Incision's product is currently not for sale, but hopes it will get used around the world when it hits the market.