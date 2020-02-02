Lincoln company training service dogs to help people with disabilities

Uplifting Paws is a Lincoln company to train service dogs to help people with physical disabilities and medical conditions.

Source: KOLN

Uplifting Paws trainer Elizabeth Higley said she's been training dogs for a couple of years and enjoys seeing them grow during the process.

"It's so rewarding because you can watch that person's life go from struggling in the day to day to being able to go in public, go into situations or live independently," Higley said.

Some people volunteer to work with the dogs at Uplifting Paws, including Lincoln Northeast student Torrie Dovenbarger.

She has worked with several dogs and said she suffers from severe anxiety.

"I've been having to leave class for it," Dovenbarger said, " Sometimes I have to miss school for it and my medications are like; I have a lot of failures with medications and a lot of them just don't work out for me."

She said her last medication caused her to have migranes. She said the one thing that will help her is having a service dog.

"I'm just happy my anxiety won't be as bad," Dovenbarger said. She hopes to have her service dog by June of 2021.

