Lancaster County confirms additional case of COVID-19

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Friday that officials are investigating the fourth lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, in Lancaster County.

The new case, reported late this afternoon, is an individual in his 30s who is isolated. LLCHD is investigating any community contacts, and more information will be released when it is available.

LLCHD is now monitoring 172 individuals and reports 181 negative tests and four positive with ten cases pending. There are now 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care providers for recommended follow up before visiting. If you need help accessing care, contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.

Those prioritized for testing remain healthcare workers; public safety personnel; residents and employees of nursing homes and group homes; those attending or working at daycares; and people over 60 or those with underlying health conditions.

Those who have no symptoms do not need to contact your health provider to be tested. Do not go to urgent care, the emergency room, or a doctor’s office to get a COVID-19 test. Those test kits and medical personnel must be reserved for individuals in the prioritized categories.

The latest information on local coronavirus response is available COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov and health.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.