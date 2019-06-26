Lincoln contractors are out thousand of dollars after equipment stolen

According to Lincoln Police, on June 24 multiple contractors reported someone entering an apartment complex under construction in the Highlands neighborhood. The contractors said thousands of dollars of equipment was gone from the site in the 5000 block of NW 12th St.

The items stolen include electrical switches, air compressors, hand tools, faucet kits, kitchen sinks, shower kits, fittings and an airless pump. Police said the total loss is valued at $12,752.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

