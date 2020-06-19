Lincoln couple celebrates 70 years of marriage with social distant vow renewal

Chuck Smith gave his bride Marian a pearl necklace to celebrate their wedding 70 years ago Friday.

It's the same necklace she wore this morning as the couple renewed their vows from the window of their retirement home, surrounded by friends and family.

"It's very nice," Marian said about their socially distant ceremony held at Gateway Vista, the long-term care facility the couple calls home.

The wedding was ordained by the director of Gateway Vista.

The director stood in the doorway between the couple and their friends and asked Chuck and Marian if they'd continue to keep their wedding promises, if they'd stay by each other's side through sorrow and joy, defeat and triumph, sickness and health.

Both answered "I will."

Following this announcement the friends and family cheered, got into their cars and drove a parade of honking vehicles through the parking lot.

Their son, Todd, told 10/11 NOW his parents have always been a team.

"They're partners in everything," Todd said. "They've always done everything together as much as they can."

He said his father, Chuck, who now has Alzheimer's, played pranks on his kids and his wife growing up.

"He had a good sense of humor, and Mom, God Bless her, she put up with him," Todd said.

The couple's former neighbor of 40 years, Connie Mahaney, also shared stories of living next to the Smiths.

"Every day around 4:00 p.m., Chuck would yell out at my husband 'hey come have a beer,' and we'd sit on their patio and talk and talk," Mahaney said.

She said despite the time passing, not much about the Smiths has changed.

"They're the sweetest people you'd ever want to meet, so friendly and so nice," Mahaney said.

As cake was handed out and visitors waved congratulations to the couple, Marian just smiled at Chuck.

Chuck had happy tears in his eyes and told the facility staff just how happy he was to have Marian.

We asked Marian their secret to a happy marriage. She said Chuck worked on the railroad "So he was gone a lot, if that makes sense."

Then Marian laughed and said the real secret is simple: "Just be kind to each other."

